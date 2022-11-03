Preliminary hearing underway for murder of 19-year-old who disappeared from Colorado Springs 10 years ago

EL PASO COUNTY — On Thursday, the family of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, the woman who detectives believe was murdered in 2012, attended court for the first time.

Family members flew in from Chicago and Texas to attend the Preliminary Hearing for the man accused of killing Nichols, 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer.

Detectives believe Hollendorfer met Nichols for escort services and strangled her during their encounter. They believe he then buried her in trash bags on top of a horse's grave on his parents' property in Black Forest.

Multiple employees with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) took the stand.

One Detective described the FBI's interview with Hollendorfer's ex-wife in January 2022, where they say she admitted Hollendorfer told her hem"accidentally" strangled an escort during sex.

Law enforcement was not able to make contact with Hollendorfer's ex-wife before January 2022.

After the FBI's interview, EPSO excavated the property in Black Forest and recovered remains which were eventually determined to be Nichols by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

A former sworn officer who was assigned the case in 2013 testified that, prior to her assignment, the investigation was not conducted in the manner she would have conducted it.

The property in Black Forest was searched in 2014, but not excavated, although anomalies were detected. Investigators were told a number of horses were buried on the property, and the ground penetrating radar cannot identify the differences in horse graves or human graves.

Hollendorfer's defense council continuously asked questions pertaining to Nichols's substance use, and that there is no physical or eye-witness evidence placing Nichols in the car where investigators believe she was strangled.

Hollendorfer's charges were previously upgraded from 2nd Degree Murder to 1st Degree Murder.

