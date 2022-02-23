Hollendorfer waives right to speedy trial in Kara Nichols case

COLORADO SPRINGS — Joel Hollendorfer, the man accused of murdering 19-year old Kara Nichols nearly ten years ago, reappeared in court on Tuesday.

Hollendorfer waived his right to a speedy trial. Both the Defense and Prosecution agreed they need more time to prepare for any Preliminary Hearing.

A Status Conference is scheduled for April 6 at 2:30 pm.

Hollendorfer was arrested in early February after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office recover Nichols remains on his parent's property based on a tip from Hollendorfer's ex-wife. Nichols vanished in October 2012.

Read the arrest affidavit here.

Hollendorfer is also refusing to speak to law enforcement about this case or "any other matter", his attorney said on Tuesday.

Any communication between Hollendorfer and law enforcement will have to be previously arranged through his attorney.

The judge ordered law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, not to delete any notes or recordings made throughout the investigation.

Hollendorfer's charges were previously increased from 2nd Degree Murder to 1st Degree Murder.

He is being held without bond.

