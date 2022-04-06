Watch
Vigil held honoring the life of Kara Nichols, who disappeared in 2012, outside of the El Paso County Courthouse

A young Kara Nichols, provided by her family.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 17:09:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, a Vigil for Hope & Justice is being held outside of the El Paso County Courthouse, honoring the life of Kara Nichols.

Nichols is the 19-year old who vanished from Colorado Springs in 2012.

In February 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced they had found Nichols' remains buried on a property in Black Forest.

The man accused of murdering Nichols, Joel Hollendorfer, is appearing in court just before the event. He is facing First-Degree murder charges and waived his right to a speedy trial.

Records show the property where Nichols' remains were found belongs to Hollendorfer's mother.

