Body of Kara Nichols found, 10 years after she went missing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say they have found the remains of 19-year-old aspiring model, Kara Nichols, nearly 10 years after she went missing.

Nichols, who attempted to spark her modeling career at age 19, told her friends she would be traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver for a photoshoot in 2012 on Oct. 9. She wouldn't be seen again.

Her body was found off of Burgess Road in Black Forest, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also on the scene.

In 2016, four years after her disappearance, the family got new tips about their daughter. Michelle Bart, president of National Women's Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation (NWCAVE), said those tips had led Nichols' family to believe their daughter died years ago.

The NWCAVE has been involved with this case and the Nichols family since soon after the teen's disappearance.

