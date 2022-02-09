Suspect in Kara Nichols case makes first appearance, bond increased to $1 million

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, police say they found the remains of 19-year-old aspiring model, Kara Nichols, nearly 10 years after she went missing. Police arrested 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer in connection with Nichols' murder. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Nichols, who attempted to spark her modeling career at age 19, told her friends she would be traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver for a photoshoot in 2012 on Oct. 9. She wouldn't be seen again.

Her body was found off of Burgess Road in Black Forest, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also on the scene.

"A witness was located and interviewed. There was critical information given in that interview which provided a significant new lead," said Sheriff Bill Elder.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer.

During a hearing, prosecutors told the judge that charges for Hollendorfer were likely to increase to First Degree Murder based on autopsy results.

During his advisement hearing on Wednesday, the judge increased Hollendorfer's bond from $50,000 to $1 million. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and was deemed a flight risk due to his previous Failure to Appear Charges.

Hollendorfer's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, February 17

