Man accused of murdering Kara Nichols makes first in-person court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The man accused of murdering 19-year-old Kara Nichols in 2012 made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.

Joel Hollendorfer is accused of killing Nichols in 2012 and nearly 10 years later was arrested in connection with her murder.

Charges for Hollendorfer were upgraded from 2nd Degree Murder to First Degree Murder and his bond was revoked due to this change.

Hollendorfer is set to be back in court on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

