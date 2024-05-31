Judge to hear second competency evaluation for alleged UCCS shooter Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Judge David Shakes is expected to hear a second competency evaluation on Nicholas Jordan from a doctor from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office prosecutorial team.

Jordan is the man accused of shooting and killing two people at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in February. In April, Jordan was found incompetent to stand trial after a psychologist with the State Mental Health Hospital conducted an evaluation.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 AM: Results of second competency evaluation of UCCS shooter expected

During that hearing the prosecution asked for another competency evaluation, which Judge David Shakes agreed to. Should Jordan be found mentally competent to stand trial, the case will move forward.

Should he be found not competent it is unclear what the district attorney's office will move forward in trying to prosecute the case. To restore competency Jordan will have to mental health treatment and medication at the State Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

BACKGROUND

Colorado Springs Police arrested Jordan on Monday, Feb. 19, three days after he allegedly shot and killed Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery inside their shared dorm room. Police said officers found the suspect in a vehicle with a handgun and a loaded AK-47 about three miles west of campus.

WATCH: Affidavit: UCCS shooting suspect threatened to kill roommate over taking out trash

The two victims were found dead with at least one gunshot wound each just after 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 by UCCS Campus Police. Samuel Knopp was identified as Jordan's roommate and arrest papers said the two had a previous argument, in which Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp over taking out the trash.

