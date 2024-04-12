Alleged UCCS shooter found incompetent to stand trial, prosecution requests second evaluation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of killing two people at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), will appear in court Friday for a hearing to determine his competency.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of killing Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery in a UCCS student housing building on February 16, 2024.

In a March hearing defense attorneys for Jordan requested the evaluation which was granted by the judge at the time.

In court on Friday, the evaluation revealed that the psychologist who evaluated Jordan deemed him incompetent to stand trial. The prosecution has already filed a request for another competency evaluation.

BACKGROUND

Colorado Springs Police arrested Jordan on Monday, Feb. 19, three days after he allegedly shot and killed one of his roommates and another person inside their shared dorm room. Police said officers found the suspect in a vehicle with a handgun and a loaded AK-47 about three miles west of campus following the Feb. 16 shooting.

Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, were found dead with at least one gunshot wound each just after 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 by UCCS Campus Police. Knopp was identified as Jordan's roommate and arrest papers said the two had a previous argument, in which Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp over taking out the trash.

