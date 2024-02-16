Weapons policy on CU campuses a topic for regents within the last year

COLORADO — Friday's shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) campus has led to more questions than answers for community members.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, local elected officials, the Colorado Springs Chief of Police, and the University's chancellor offered condolences to the community after two people were found dead with at least one gunshot wound inside a dorm room on the University's campus.

The CU Board of Regents has taken up discussions on the university system's weapons policy as recently as last April. No changes have been made in the policy since 2012 when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled theColorado Concealed Carry Actapplies to campuses at public universities.

Weapons have been banned on CU campuses since 1974, while the 2012 court ruling allowed for anyone with a Colorado Concealed Carry Permit to carry on campuses, there are some restrictions.

According to documents on the UCCS website, weapons are banned in UCCS Residence Halls, including toys resembling weapons. However, guns are allowed for students with valid concealed carry permits at the Alpine Village Apartments on campus.

A housing contract provided onlinesays a copy of that permit must be given to the Residence Hall Director and if the student lives in a two or four-bedroom apartment, it must get written consent from their roommates.

A 2021 lawpassed by state lawmakers gives governing bodies of higher education in the state the power to enact stricter gun laws from the state. The CU Board of Regents has not passed any changes to the weapons policy since the law went into effect.

The CU Board of Regents has scheduled a special executive session for Saturday morning.

