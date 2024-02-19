COLORADO SPRINGS — Following last week’s tragedy where two people died in a shooting on campus, UCCS is hosting a healing walk to show support to students who this tragedy may have impacted.

The walk will begin at Roaring Fork Dining Hall and will end at the mountain lion statue in El Pomar Plaza located by the Kramer Family Library. The healing walk starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

UCCS chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, student body members, and campus police are all expected to give remarks. For students and staff, walk-in counseling will also be provided on campus all day at the wellness center with no appointment needed. Additionally, Diversus Health in Colorado Springs has 24-7 walk-in crisis services available for anyone experiencing an emotional crisis. They're located along South Parkside Drive near Memorial Park in the springs. They will not turn anyone away regardless of your ability to pay.

If you need immediate help, call Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

Parking on campus will be free today and transportation will be available for those unable to walk the full length of the route.

