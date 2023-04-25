Check your mailbox for the mayoral run-off ballot; city mailed ballots Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Mayoral run-off election ballots have been mailed out, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The mayoral run-off election will happen on May 16.

Since no mayoral candidate received more than 50% of votes in the April 4 election, the race for Mayor between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams has headed to a run-off, per the City of Colorado Springs Charter.

The mayoral race is the only item on the May 16 ballot. If you didn't vote in the April 4 election, you can still vote in the runoff.

News 5 is hosting a run-off debate between the two candidates that will take place on Sun. April 30.

For more information about the election, and where to drop off your ballot, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

RELATED:

Election Results

Yemi Mobolade celebrates lead in mayoral race

Wayne Williams among top 3 in race for Colorado Springs Mayor

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.