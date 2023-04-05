Wayne Williams among top 3 in race for Colorado Springs Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS — As of the latest election results from the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office, it appears we are heading for a runoff next month.

Current City Councilman Wayne Williams is in 2nd place behind Yemi Mobolade in this election with Sallie Clark in third.

Williams and Clark are separated by about 1,500 votes as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The city charter requires mayoral candidates to win 50 percent plus 1 vote to win the election outright. Otherwise, a run-off election will be held between the top two finishers.

Last night, Williams enthusiastically thanked supporters as he sent them home. He told them he feels good about the numbers while also being cautious.

Going into election day it appeared likely that Williams and Clark would be in the top three. That proved true as numbers came in.

Williams has an extensive background not only running for office but also leading elections as Clerk and Recorder and as Colorado's Secretary of State.

"When we saw the first results and I was in the runoff we were very excited. The fact that the margin increased between the first and second results is usually a good sign. But again every vote has to be counted before we know for sure," Williams told News5.

Outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told News5, "I think there's be a big contrast because on one side you'll have someone who's fairly experienced and on the other side someone new to politics and I'll think it'll be a very interesting race."

Suthers points to the run-off for mayor 12 years ago where the second-place finisher won the run-off by a significant margin.

