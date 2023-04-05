Mobolade celebrates lead in mayoral race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Calling it a new day in our beloved city, mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade took the stage at the COS City Hub Tuesday night to a crowded auditorium of cheering supporters.

More than 27,000 voters chose Mobolade in the 12-person race, giving him an 8 point advantage over the next leading candidate as of 10:40 p.m.

The city charter requires mayoral candidates to win 50 percent plus 1 vote to win the election outright. Otherwise a run-off election will be held between the top two finishers. City Councilman Wayne Williams received the next highest vote tally with 18,755.

Mobolade began his celebration speech by introducing his family to the audience. He celebrated the diverse coalition backing his campaign saying it crosses geographic and demographic boundaries, and brings together supporters from opposing political parties.

Mobolade is proud of running a positive campaign and for proving the skeptics wrong.

He told the crowd he was warned the local political establishment was too strong and that Colorado Springs voters are satisfied with the status quo.

"But you the voters have spoken," he said.

"They said there was no way Yemi has a chance, that Colorado Springs would never vote for a Black immigrant with big dreams of unifying this city, but they were wrong. You the voters have spoken."

Mobolade is a local pastor and entrepreneur. He moved to Colorado Springs to start a church and later served as a pastor with First Presbyterian Church.

Yemi co-founded the restaurants / cafes the Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House. He also co-founded business consulting group Niche Coaching and Consulting.

Yemi credited the election night success to the hard work of his campaign staff and volunteers.

"I’ve attended 80 meet-and-greets, we’ve, my team and I, we’ve knocked on 20,000 doors," he said. "My campaign has been powered by the City of Colorado Springs. Donations have come from every zip code, every neighborhood.”

Mobolade pledged to keep his campaign positive through the runoff election, and said he is grateful for all of the people who voted for him.

"For the ones who didn’t vote for me, I want to earn their vote. I’m going to do the work to convince them I’m the right candidate. You have nothing to fear. I have nothing but the best of our city in mind.”

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Mobolade co-founded the non-profit group COS I Love You which brings together volunteers from hundreds of different faith groups across the city each year to help beautify the community.

He believes he has the skills to bridge political differences and lead the city into the future.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.