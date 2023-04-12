The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the 2023 mayoral runoff election upon us, it is time for voters to choose Colorado Springs’ future mayor. KOAA News5, El Pomar, The Gazette, and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce will take a lead role in the election by hosting this year’s Mayoral Runoff Debate.

The debate between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will be Sunday, April 30, at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk will act as moderator, joined by panelists Vince Bzdek, Executive Editor of The Gazette, and Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA News5 anchor.

As the April 4 election results are unofficial at this time, the candidates taking part in the runoff and the debate could change.

You can watch the event live on KOAA News5 streaming platforms for your computer, mobile device, and connected television. Learn more about how to install the app.

Registration is closed for in-person attendance as all seats are reserved.

Want to submit a question? Submit one using The Gazette's website.

The city charter requires mayoral candidates to win 50% plus 1 vote to win the election outright. Otherwise, a run-off election will be held between the top two finishers.

According to unofficial election results from the Colorado Springs City Clerk's data, Mobolade led the pack of Mayoral candidates with 30% and Williams with 19% in the April election.

Candidate Sallie Clark has requested a recount as she picked up 18% of the vote. State law requires a candidate to pay for a requested recount. In Colorado, an automatic recount would be triggered if Clark and Williams are within 0.5 percent of each other.

Ballots for the May 16 runoff election would be mailed to registered voters within city limits between April 21 and May 1 with ballots due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Curious about where to drop off a ballot and turnout for the April 4 election? Visit the Colorado Springs City Clerk's website for all the data.

Campaign Finance Reports: Colorado Springs elections

