Colorado Springs Municipal Election Results and what it means for you

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Municipal Election is underway and ballots are due to polling centers and ballot drop boxes by 7:00 p.m. tonight.

The next mayor of Colorado Springs will be the city's third under a "Strong mayor" form of government. With 12 candidates running the election could come down to a runoff election if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote plus one. If no candidate receives this on election night it will trigger a runoff election that will follow on May 16th.

Mayor John Suthers leaves his role as Colorado Springs' most recent strong mayor after he served 2 terms for the city taking control in 2015. The new mayor of Colorado Springs will hold the position for the next four years until the 2027 municipal election.

There are three at-large City Council seats up for election. The three positions will be the next three City Council members serving for the next four years.

There is also a District Three City Council seat up for grabs and finally the TOPS ballot issue is back on the ballot.

You can view live election results here or at the bottom of this story.

Ballot Issue Results

City Council referred a question to the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

What does this mean for you? The trails, open space, and parks ballot measure if it passes will see an extension of a 0.1% sales tax or one cent for every ten dollars spent in the city. As the measure states 75% of TOPS money must go toward the city acquiring open space and park property.

If passed by voters the TOPS tax extension goes through December of 2045. If it fails there will no longer be a 0.1% for every one cent for every ten dollars. You can learn more about TOPS here.

Resolution No. 03-23

WITHOUT IMPOSING ANY NEW TAX OR INCREASING THE RATE OF ANY EXISTING TAX, SHALL THE EXISTING 0.1% (ONE TENTH OF A CENT) CITY SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRAILS, OPEN SPACE AND PARKS (TOPS) BE EXTENDED FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2045, WITH THE SAME USES FOR OPEN SPACE ACQUISITION AND STEWARDSHIP, AND TRAILS AND PARKS ACQUISITION AND MAINTENANCE, THE ABOVE CONSTITUTING NO CHANGES TO THE PROGRAM EXCEPT ALLOWING FUNDS DEDICATED TO MAINTENANCE OF TRAILS AND OPEN SPACES TO BE USED REGARDLESS OF HOW THE TRAIL OR OPEN SPACE WAS ACQUIRED, AND IN THE OPEN SPACE CATEGORY A MINIMUM OF SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT (75%) OF FUNDS BE SPENT ON ACQUISITION OF OPEN SPACE, AS A CONTINUATION OF A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND EXCEPTION TO ANY CONSTITUTIONAL, STATUTORY, AND CHARTER REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITATIONS THAT MAY OTHERWISE APPLY?

____YES

____ NO

KOAA Election Results Results are constantly updated Refresh Loading...

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.