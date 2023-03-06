Colorado lawmakers to consider bill that would define and prohibit 'assault weapons'

COLORADO — Late Friday, two Democratic party lawmakers introduced HB23-1230 'Prohibit Assault Weapons In Colorado' which defines the term "assault weapon" and prohibits sales and ownership transfers.

If passed as written, the law would go into effect once signed by Governor Jared Polis and leave firearm dealers until July 1, 2023, to sell or transfer the remaining inventory to non-Colorado residents.

The measure was introduced by Representative Elisabeth Epps (D-Denver) and Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Adams, Arapahoe). For now, the bill has not been assigned to any committees.

The measure joins many other firearm regulation measures introduced in this year's Colorado General Assembly to raise the age to purchase a firearm, adding a waiting period for sales, county authority to prohibit firearm discharge, and the ability for people to sue gun manufacturers.

The authors reference the use of semiautomatic rifles by suspects in mass shootings in Colorado Springs, Boulder, Aurora, and Centennial as justification for the proposed changes.

Within HB23-1230, an "assault weapon" is defined as a firearm that includes any of the following:



.50 caliber rifle, excluding antiques, shotguns, and muzzle-loading firearms

a semiautomatic rifle

that accepts a detachable magazine, or may be modified to accept one has a pistol grip with a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand with a folding, telescoping, thumbhole, or detachable stock with a flash suppressor with a functional grenade launcher with a shroud attached to the barrel, or that partially or completely encircles the barrel with a threaded barrel with a fixed large-capacity magazine (more than 15 rounds as defined by CRS 18-12-301)

a semiautomatic pistol

that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine, or may be modified to accept one with a second pistol grip with a shroud attached to the barrel, or that partially or completely encircles the barrel with a flash suppressor with the capacity to accept a detachable ammunition-feeding device at some location outside of the pistol grip that weighs more than 50 ounces when unloaded with a buffer tube, arm brace, or other part that protrudes horizontally behind the pistol grip with a fixed large-capacity magazine

a shotgun with a revolving cylinder

a semiautomatic shotgun

with a pistol grip with any feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand with a folding, telescoping, thumbhole, or detachable stock with a functional grenade launcher with a fixed large-capacity magazine with the capacity to accept a detachable magazine

a semiautomatic firearm that has the capacity to accept a belt ammunition feeding device

any firearm with a rapid-fire trigger activator

The bill also has a provision for someone who has the parts to make a complete weapon, with the definition of "any combination of parts from which an assault weapon may be readily assembled if those parts are in the possession or under the control of the same person."

Excluded from the bill are rimfire weapons, such as a .22 caliber pistol or rifle.

Also excluded are members of the armed forces while acting within the scope of their duties, sales to the US armed forces, temporary transfer of possession for maintenance and repair, historical societies and museums, forensic laboratories, an entity that operates an armored vehicle business, a peace officer, or an agency that employs peace officers.

The penalties for violations involving an "assault weapon" include:



for July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, a $1,000 civil penalty for each violation

for after January 1, 2025, a $5,000 civil penalty for each violation

Violations are a Class 1 Misdemeanor

The penalties for violations involving an "assault weapon, including a rapid-fire trigger activator" include:



After July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, for a licensed gun dealer, licensed firearms dealer, gun show vendor, or a person attempting to sell an "assault weapon, a $250,000 civil penalty for the first "assault weapon sold" and $500,000 for each subsequent violation.

Violations are a Class 2 Misdemeanor

Also prohibited in this bill is the sale, rental, or transferring ownership of a firearm, including an assault weapon, to a juvenile without the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

