With one week left in the 2022 legislative session, there are roughly 287 bills left on the table

DENVER — There are roughly seven days left in the 2022 legislative session and hundreds of bills still left on the calendar.

According to the state’s legislative legal services department, as of Wednesday morning, of the 655 bills that have been introduced so far this legislative session, 287 still need some sort of action.

Another 256 bills have already passed, of which 127 have been signed by the governor. Roughly 112 have died in the legislative process.

Here’s a look at the current status of some of the bills:

Flavor nicotine ban bill: After getting stuck in the House, the bill finally passed its third reading and is moving on to the Senate. However, Governor Jared Polis has expressed concerns with the bill and said he will not support it in its current form. So even if it passes, it faces the possibility of being vetoed.

Property tax reduction bill: A bill to cut down on property taxes for the next two years is quickly making its way through the legislature after being formally introduced this week. It has passed the Senate and is now on its way to the House. If passed, both homeowners and businesses would see a nominal property tax cut.

Whistleblower protections bill: A bill to expand whistleblower protections in the state passed the legislature this week. It prohibits discrimination or retaliatory action against workers who speak out in good faith about a health or safety concern they might have regardless of whether there is a declared public health emergency.

Pink tax bill: The bill would end state sales taxes on diapers and feminine hygiene products beginning in 2023. It also allows localities to do the same.

Homeowner association board accountability: A HOA bill that would require HOA’s to alert homeowners of delinquencies using multiple methods of communication, restrict interest rates on unpaid fines to no more than 8 percent a year and require HOA’s to offer a repayment plan passed the legislature.

Paid Family Leave premium reduction: One bill that did not survive the session was a paid family leave premium reduction. It would have reduced the amount employers have to pay into the program for the first six months of next year by $57.5 million to offer some financial relief. It made it through the House with all Democratic co-sponsors but was killed in a Senate committee.

Privacy protections for educators: A bill aimed at stopping the doxxing of educators passed through the legislature last week. It adds educators to the list of protected people whose personal information may be withheld from the internet if they believe it could pose a threat to their family’s safety.