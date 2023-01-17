Governor Polis set to make State of the State address today

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will be making his state of the state address this morning and we're expecting to learn more about his specific policy plans for the year.

Last week the governor made his inaugural address where he talked about some of the same issues the legislature has outlined for the upcoming session.

From affordable housing, water, natural resources, and public safety. Polis says he'll get into more detail on how he plans to reduce housing costs in today's state of the state speech.

Last week I sat down with the Governor to talk about some of his priorities and his plans to make Colorado a more affordable place to live.

Polis said he plans on working closely with local government leaders to tackle some of these issues like affordability.

"By working with our commissioners and our Mayors, we can really make sure that the state is able to support that really important role to reduce costs to improve the quality of life and bring good paying jobs," Polis said.

Polis also pointed to some of the work already done in his first term that specifically impacted southern Colorado, Including transitioning Pikes Peak Community College to a state college offering four-year degrees.

He says that expanding access to building skills can empower the local economy.

We're also going to hear about some plans to address the learning impacts brought on by the pandemic.

This will be a lengthier speech compared to the one for the governor's inauguration.

There will be a lot to break down and we'll have that recap for you coming up tonight on news5.

