DENVER, Colo. — It's a nerve-wracking weekend for thousands of City of Denver employees who are waiting to find out if they still have a job.

The City of Denver will begin laying off employees on Monday, and impacted personnel will be notified throughout the week of August 18, according to an email from Mayor Mike Johnston.

"As a city employee, we're the face of Denver," said Audra Burgos, who has worked nearly four decades for the City & County of Denver Department of Parks & Recreation.

Denver7 spoke with Burgos ahead of the layoffs. Even with her seniority, she said she's still worried. That's because in July, the city's career service board approved changes to the city’s layoff procedures, making it easier to lay off longtime city employees.

"Seniority should matter, it really should," said Burgos. "It's hard because people are going to be affected dramatically, dramatically by Monday's layoff."

Denver7 Pictured: Audra Burgos, City and County of Denver employee

In May, Johnston announced the city was projecting a $50 million budget deficit for 2025 and a $200 million budget deficit for 2026. In his letter to city employees, Johnston said his administration must consider layoffs to help the city balance next year’s budget.

As soon as the cuts were announced, Denver7 spoke with former Denver mayoral candidate Dr. Lisa Calderón.

"I really want to encourage city employees to fight for their rights, to know that they have rights, and if they feel that their due process rights are violated, they have a right to sue," Calderón said at the time.

As Burgos awaits her fate, she urges city leadership to recognize the significant impact these cuts will have on many.

"We matter. And we take these jobs, not because they're the best paying jobs..." said Burgos. "I think we deserve a better Denver than that."

Thousands of Denver city workers wait in limbo as layoffs set to start Monday

According to Johnston's letter, the employee's last day of work will be the day they are notified.

Laid-off employees will receive 30 calendar days of paid administrative leave, according to the mayor. They will also continue receiving their salary and benefits, including time-off accruals. The official separation date will be 31 calendar days after notification.

Most benefits will end after 31 calendar days, but employees will retain their medical, dental, and vision coverage through September 30, according to Johnston.

Eligible employees will also receive a severance package in addition to the 30-day paid administrative leave. The packages will be based on their length of service, and employees who sign the severance agreement will receive their severance payment within 14 days after their employment officially ends.



The chart below outlines the amount of severance that eligible employees will receive based on their length of service:

City of Denver