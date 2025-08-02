Senator Michael Bennet requests over $25 million for Colorado projects

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has announced that over $25 million is being requested for five major projects across the state.

The money was requested through the congressionally directed spending process, in the first round of appropriations bills passed by the Senate.

This year, Senator Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper had a joint application process for the project requests.

“Throughout this process, I’ve sat down with municipalities, nonprofits, and leaders across the state to hear directly about the challenges their communities face and how Washington can be a better partner."



“I’m glad that five projects across Colorado will benefit from this funding. From a food pantry in Wellington to a police station in Fairplay and ambulatory care at Fort Carson, these investments will help Coloradans meet the changing needs of their communities.” Senator Michael Bennet

The five projects are listed below:



Fairplay Police Station (Town of Fairplay, in Park County)

Allocated $1,199,000

Wellington Community Services Center (Larimer County)

Allocated $1,000,000

Gardner Community Center Construction (Huerfano Community Corporation, Huerfano County)

Allocated $590,000

Regional Fire Training Tower (Teller County)

Allocated $529,000

Ambulatory Care Center Replacement (Fort Caron, El Paso County)

Allocated $22,000,000



To see a full list of items included in the fiscal year 2026 Senate appropriations bills, visit the United States Senate Committee's website.

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.