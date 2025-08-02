Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senator Michael Bennet requests over $25 million for Colorado projects

Michael Bennet Wins Re-election
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet speaks during a debate with Republican challenger Joe O'Dea, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Bennet is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has announced that over $25 million is being requested for five major projects across the state.

The money was requested through the congressionally directed spending process, in the first round of appropriations bills passed by the Senate.

This year, Senator Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper had a joint application process for the project requests.

“Throughout this process, I’ve sat down with municipalities, nonprofits, and leaders across the state to hear directly about the challenges their communities face and how Washington can be a better partner."

“I’m glad that five projects across Colorado will benefit from this funding. From a food pantry in Wellington to a police station in Fairplay and ambulatory care at Fort Carson, these investments will help Coloradans meet the changing needs of their communities.”
Senator Michael Bennet

The five projects are listed below:

  • Fairplay Police Station (Town of Fairplay, in Park County)
    • Allocated $1,199,000
  • Wellington Community Services Center (Larimer County)
    • Allocated $1,000,000
  • Gardner Community Center Construction (Huerfano Community Corporation, Huerfano County)
    • Allocated $590,000
  • Regional Fire Training Tower (Teller County)
    • Allocated $529,000
  • Ambulatory Care Center Replacement (Fort Caron, El Paso County)
    • Allocated $22,000,000

To see a full list of items included in the fiscal year 2026 Senate appropriations bills, visit the United States Senate Committee's website.

