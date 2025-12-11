Colorado Springs School District 11 elects new board president

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 officially has a new school board president.

Dr. Thomas Carey was elected during Wednesday night's meeting.

He replaces the current president, Dr. Parth Melpakam, who is stepping down from the role.

Dr. Melpakam says this will give him more time to visit schools and engage with students, also mentioning that he has a senior graduating this year.

