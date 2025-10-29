District 20 updates religious imagery guidelines for painted student parking spaces following lawsuit threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, Academy School District 20 updates its guidelines on religious messaging on high school student parking spots.

It is a common tradition that high school seniors, for a fee, can show their school spirit by painting their own parking space.

Rampart High School senior Sophia Shumaker wanted to include religious imagery in her space, which at the time, was among the school's prohibited designs.

Shumaker says all designs must be submitted to school administration and student council representatives for approval. One representative informed Shumaker that her submission of a shepherd, some sheep, and a Bible verse would not work.

"That parable and that Bible verse [1 Corinthians 13:4] has just stuck with me ever since," Shumaker said. "It's representing God leaving the 99 sheep to go find the one sheep that's lost."

At the time Shumaker's draft image was denied, prohibited designs included:



No offensive, negative, rude, gang-related, political, religious, or trademarked images

No references to drugs, alcohol, weapons, or other schools

No names of other students (your name or approved nickname only)

Administration reserves final approval; violations may result in your spot being painted over and loss of parking privileges



The decision by Rampart High School prompted First Liberty Institute, a law firm dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom, to send a six page demand letter to the school district.

The letter urged D20 to allow Shumaker to repaint her parking space. After her original design was denied, Shumaker moved forward with a different design that did not include any prohibited elements.

"The school is really engaging in what's called viewpoint discrimination under the Free Speech Clause," Keisha Russell, First Liberty Institute Senior Counsel said. "It means that if some students are allowed to express themselves in a secular manner, that the school cannot prevent students from expressing themselves in a religious manner."

Russell says guidelines for student parking space projects are inconsistent within the school district. D20 did clarify for News5 that Rampart High School’s senior parking-spot program is a "school-sponsored activity."

First Liberty found at least four examples of other schools within the district where religious imagery or messaging was featured on painted student parking spaces.

Less than one week after the demand letter was sent, D20 announced updated guidelines for senior parking space artwork. You can view the guidelines below:

Revised guidelines now include:



no offensive language, pictures, or symbols

no negative or rude language (be nice)

no "gang-style tagging"

no double meanings

no alcohol, tobacco, drug or weapon symbols/words/paraphilia

no mention of other schools

no images that are trademarked or subject to copyright

you may not use the names of any other students, though you may use your name. If you use a nickname, it must be approved



Russell says Shumaker is going to resubmit the design she wanted under these new guidelines.

"I think it's really important for people to be able to express themselves and be included in stuff like that," Shumaker said. "I'm kind of hoping that I can repaint my parking spot."

Students who want to repaint their parking spaces will still have to have the design approved. Individual schools will share that process with students.

