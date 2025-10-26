COVID-19 immunizations trending below influenza statewide, locally

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Coloradans are keeping up with their flu shots. In Colorado, October through March is considered flu season. State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says every year is a little bit different, but so far, influenza immunization numbers are looking familiar.

“We're really probably in the same ballpark of what we would typically see for influenza vaccination numbers for this fall so far," Herlihy said.

Herlihy says Colorado is ahead of 2024 flu immunizations by about 6,600 doses. The same cannot be said for COVID-19 immunizations.

“We’re actually a little bit behind this year compared to last year," Herlihy said. "Interestingly, if you look back at 2023, we’re ahead of where we were in 2023.”

New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows about 15% of Coloradans who are eligible for the flu shot have received one this season. The data is updated every Wednesday. As of October 22nd, only 7% of Coloradans have gotten their COVID-19 shot.

“We know there were some delays with vaccine recommendations, especially for children," Herlihy said. "That may have delayed the arrival of vaccines in the state and even some ordering by healthcare providers.”

The delay may also explain why kids age six months to nine years have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccine rates in the state, at just 2.3%. This demographic is not the lowest for flu vaccines. Only 7% of people in their 20s have received their flu shot. Coloradans age 65 and older have the highest vaccination rates for both the flu and COVID.

“Certainly influenza vaccines have been around longer, and I think this year in particular, the influenza vaccine recommendations have stayed the same," Herlihy said. "With the COVID vaccine recommendation, there was some early confusion about who was recommended to receive the vaccine versus not. I hope that’s been cleared up now.”

Herlihy says anyone six months and older who wants the COVID-19 vaccine can get it. She hopes with recent clarification of who can receive it, Colorado will close the COVID and flu immunization gap in the next few weeks.

In Southern Colorado, COVID-19 vaccine rates are low. That includes nearly 5% of people in El Paso County, 4.6% in Pueblo County, 6.7% in Teller County, and 5.3% in Fremont County. Each of those four counties have higher flu vaccination rates at around 13%.

Herlihy says it is important to recognize that flu infection numbers are higher than COVID-19. She adds both vaccines are safe and work well.

“They can decrease your risk of needing to be hospitalized with influenza or COVID by about half, which is pretty substantial when you consider the potential risks," Herlihy said. "Especially for older adults or people who have underlying medical conditions.”

Other higher-risk groups include young children, pregnant women, and their babies.

“Really, October is the ideal time to be getting these vaccines to make sure that you’re fully protected when these viruses do arrive in the state," Herlihy said.

It takes a few weeks after being vaccinated to be fully protected from viruses. As of now, transmission levels are still low in Colorado.

