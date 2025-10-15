Charlie Kirk Day approved by Colorado Springs City Council, El Paso County Board of Commissioners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs city councilmembers went back-and-forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

The resolution was ultimately approved five to four.

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners also recognized October 14, Kirk's birthday, as a day of remembrance.

Kirk, a conservative activist, was assassinated while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University last month. Kirk was also a member of the United States Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors in Colorado Springs.

City council's resolution honors the United States Senate's designation for a National Day of Remembrance in honor of Kirk. It is meant to recognize the importance of protecting free speech, encouraging open dialogue and condemning political violence.

After Councilwoman Brandy Williams presented the agenda item, Councilman Dave Donelson was the first to voice his opinion.

"We're alienating citizens who we need to maintain their belief in us as fair an apolitical," said Donelson. "Regardless of my person feelings about Charlie Kirk or what he spoke about, I think this is a mistake."

Councilman Ronald Rainey Jr. also voted against the resolution, but emphasized that he believes in what Kirk was "trying to accomplish."

"Whether you opposed him or whether you were for what he stated, the one thing that he did, is he galvanized a very unique movement of civil discourse," said Rainey Jr. "I think that is something we have to get back to as a nation."

Councilman David Leinweber voted for the resolution, saying he feels Charlie Kirk had value and potential.

"We didn't get a chance to experience everything that he [Kirk] was going to be able to contribute," said Leinweber. "Which is highly disappointing."

Donelson brought up further concerns from the public, including that the assassination of two Minnesota lawmakers in June did not receive the same attention or action. He made a motion to table the resolution, seconded by Councilman Nancy Henjum, but it failed.

Henjum said she supports free speech, the First Amendment, and most of what is written in the resolution. However, she struggles with it honoring only Kirk, calling him "very polarizing."

"So many people are very upset by singling out this one person," said Henjum. "People were suggesting, well can you add other names? Can you have people on the left and the right? Can you just take his name out and have it be just about free speech?"

Henjum also spoke up about the irony of having a resolution that encourages open discussion and public discourse, but not allowing for public comment on the matter.

At first, Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson said there would be no public comment on the resolution because of a busy agenda, which is at her discretion as the president.

It is rare not to accept comment during an agenda item, but Crow-Iverson ultimately agreed to public comment at the end during the regular citizen discussion part of the meeting.

Councilwoman Kimberly Gold ended discussion amongst councilmembers with ways she believes they "have failed" the public.

She includes the Karman Line Annexation, the closure of Meadows Park Community Center, laying off city staff due to an anticipated 2026 budget shortfall, and more.

"I'm asking you, the people, to look at each and every one of us up here, look at our election timelines," said Gold. "Make sure you vote for people who focus on our city and not political performance."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the medal on his behalf.

