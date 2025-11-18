Safeway closure on South Murray Boulevard impacting nearby seniors, food pantry

COLORADO, Colo. (KOAA) — Less than half a mile separated the Safeway on South Murray Boulevard, Silver Key Senior Services, and the Silver Key Apartments. The store was one of 10 Safeway locations to close across Colorado, as of November 7th.

Silver Key President and CEO Jason DeaBueno calls the closure a big loss. He says about 50 people live at the nearby Silver Key Apartments. It is a senior housing development for individuals aged 62 and older. Many residents would walk to Safeway for food, to pick up medication, and as a form of exercise. DeaBueno says Silver Key is now trying to find residents an alternative grocery and pharmacy option.

“Through our transportation program, we now are trying to get to the King Soopers that’s further south from here and the Walmart neighborhood store," DeaBueno said.

DeaBueno says the issue with Silver Key's current alternatives is walkability. Walmart on South Academy Boulevard is just under a mile from the Silver Key Apartments. King Soopers, also on South Academy Boulevard, is about two miles away.

Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were sent to an apartment fire at 5320 E Pikes Peak Avenue. Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many

Russ Dreismeier is a patron at the Silver Key food pantry. He worries about fellow seniors who relied on the Safeway location so heavily.

“Safeway was more than just a convenience store. There’s people that depended on that," Dreismeier said. "This is the wrong time of year to have a store close because winter’s coming up, and these people, they’re going to have an even harder time getting out and about.”

DeaBueno says Silver Key provides seniors with transportation to medical appointments. However, the closure creates a further need for transport.

“Food is medicine, so we want to make sure that people have access to high quality food," DeaBueno said. "Being able to open other options is an important piece for Silver Key.”

The following Safeway stores are now closed:



201 E Jefferson, Englewood, Colorado 80113

500 E. 120th Ave, Northglenn, Colorado 80233

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

12200 E. Mississippi, Aurora, Colorado 80012

3657 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

860 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537

5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918

1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916

315 West 2nd St., La Junta, Colorado 81050

906 E. Olive St., Lamar, Colorado 81052

230 Morehead Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337

730 W. Main St., Farmington, New Mexico 87401

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook and @meghanglova on X.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.