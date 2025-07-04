Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 4 - July 6, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From firework shows to the Pikes Peak or Bust Parade, there's plenty to enjoy this Fourth of July weekend!

Fireworks in Colorado

Looking for a firework show near you to celebrate the Fourth of July? There are plenty of planned events, festivities and fireworks shows happening across Colorado. Pueblo's annual Rollin’ on the Riverwalk 4th of July Celebration returns, and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Fourth of July concert will be held at the Ford Amphitheater. More information here.

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade

The 82nd Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Parade is happening on Saturday! This year, the parade starts at the intersection of Sahwatch Street and West Colorado Avenue and will end at South Tejon Street and East Costilla Street. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Lil' Cowpokes Stick Horse Race, followed by the parade at 11 a.m. More information here.

Monument 4th of July Parade

The Monument 4th of July Parade is happening Friday! It begins at Santa Fe Avenue and 3rd Street, moves west through downtown, and loops east on Second Street before ending near Lincoln Avenue. The parade starts at 9:45 a.m. News5 will be there walking the parade, so say hello if you see us! More information here.

Switchbacks Independence Day Firework Spectacular

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to Weidner Field to battle Louisville City FC! The Switchbacks Independence Day Firework Spectacular game kicks off is at 7 p.m. on Friday with gates opening at 6 p.m. Following the match, fans can enjoy 10 minutes of music and fireworks. Tickets start at $51. More information here.

Green Box Arts Festival

A typically small arts festival in Green Mountain Falls is turning into a big deal thanks to a massive outdoor art installation! It is suspended over the lake in the center of the town. Every year, the Green Box Arts festival brings in temporary art installations. There will also be plenty of events happening during the festival, which runs from now until July 12. More information here.

America's Mountain Festival

The inaugural America's Mountain Festival will be help in Woodland Park and feature a lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers. It's happening Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at Woodland Station and Bergstrom Park. Tickets start at $65, with proceeds going to the Northeast Teller County Fire Department. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

___

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.