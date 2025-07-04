People camping out ahead of the Fourth of July Parade in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're trying to find a spot to watch the Fourth of July Parade in Monument, it will be tough. Monument allows people to setup and save their spots at 7 p.m. the night before.

But, some parade watchers got excited and decided to show up earlier than that, some putting up tents with a plan to sleep out overnight to save their spots.

News5 spoke with one person who says this is part of the parade tradition.

"We also found that part of it is, like, you end up seeing a lot of people that you know around town or maybe you see people you haven't seen in a while," said Piper Combs, who lives in Monument. "So, that adds to, it just adds to that atmosphere of it all."

The parade starts at 9:45 Friday morning. News5 will be out there Friday walking the parade, so say hello if you see us!

