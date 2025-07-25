Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 25 - July 27, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Steel City Arkansas River Festival to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Steel City Arkansas River Festival

It's the inaugural year of the Steel City Arkansas River Festival! The free community festival is happening Saturday at two main locations. One spot be will at the new Waterworks Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the other will be at Pillar Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Events include building your own boat, a surf competition and much more! More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Texoma FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for a Jägermesiter Cup matchup against Texoma FC. The theme for the game is Christmas in July. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $18. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Department of Defense Warrior Games

The Department of Defense Warrior Games are an adaptive sports competition that brings together wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from across the country. The event is happening Friday and Saturday at Colorado College. More than 200 athletes will be participating in nine different events. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Millibo Art Theatre

Situated in Colorado Springs since 2001, the Millibo Art Theatre delivers a wide selection of theatrical productions and learning experiences aimed at a wide range of ages. This summer, you can catch 'The Ringmaster's Attic' on Saturday and Sunday, and 'Big Bubble Circus' on August 2 and 3. Tickets start at $15. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

