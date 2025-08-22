Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 22 - August 24, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Colorado State Fair to a Cultural Celebration, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Colorado State Fair

The 2025 Colorado State Fair begins on Friday in Pueblo! It's happening at the Colorado State Fairgrounds along Beulah Avenue. This year's event will run until Monday, September 1. Enjoy performances, livestock, food, the carnival and much more! Gate admission starts at $15. More information here.

Cultural Celebration

The Pikes Peak Library District is celebrating the accomplishments, successes and cultural diversity of the region! They are holding a Cultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Library 21C. Enjoy food, crafts, performances and much more! Admission is free. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

