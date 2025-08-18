Pikes Peak Library District celebrating cultural diversity this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is celebrating the accomplishments, successes and cultural diversity of the region during its "Rising Voices" series!

The series begins with a panel discussion on Wednesday, which includes News5's Multimedia Journalist Peter Choi. Jeweler and small business owner Luisa Graff, as well as art therapist Kim Nguyen will also be on the panel to talk about their unique experiences in El Paso County.

Wednesday's discussion is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the East Library, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

PPLD will be holding a Cultural Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Library 21C, which is located on Chapel Hills Drive near Jamboree Drive.

Attendees can enjoy food, crafts and performances from the following:



a traditional Native American dance performed by Seven Falls Indian Dancers

Irish dance performances by Rose Courtney Academy of Irish Dance

dance lessons on two traditional Indian dance styles, Bharatnatyam and Kathak

performances by The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale

For more information about Rising Voices, visit PPLD's website.

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.