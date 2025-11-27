Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 28 - November 30, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pueblo Parade of Lights to Skate in the Park, there's plenty to enjoy this holiday weekend!

Pueblo Parade of Lights

Pueblo's annual Parade of Lights is happening Saturday at 5:30 p.m. downtown! It's been a tradition in Pueblo for more than 30 years and is one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade begins on Abriendo Avenue, heads down Union Avenue and ends at West 6th Street and North Main Street. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is back! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

24th Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza

A beloved family-friendly tradition in Pueblo is returning! The 24th Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event, which is free to the public, will include festive performances, photos with Santa, fireworks, holiday boat rides and much more! More information here.

Fresh Air Friday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting 'Fresh Air Friday,' where the community can visit a Colorado state park for free! Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this serves as a unique alternative to shopping on Black Friday. The state has 42 parks, which offer both hiking and wildlife watching. More information here.

The Nutcracker

'The Nutcracker' is coming to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts this weekend! The show runs from Friday through Sunday with performances happening at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. The Colorado Philharmonic has partnered with the University of Oklahoma for the performance, and 80 local student dancers are also involved. Tickets start at $39. More information here.

