Visit a Colorado State Park for free as part of upcoming 'Fresh Air Friday'

While many Coloradans will be hitting the stores for Black Friday deals, the state is offering a different kind of bargain. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting "Fresh Air Friday."
COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting a 'Fresh Air Friday,' where the community can visit a Colorado state park for free.

The free day will be on Black Friday, which CPW says serves as a unique alternative to shopping. It offers a chance to experience Colorado's state parks.

“What better way to spend the Holiday season than exploring one of Colorado’s amazing state parks. Fresh Air Friday is a great opportunity for Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of free access to the parks, try a new outdoor recreation activity and spend time with loved ones,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The state has 42 parks, which offer both hiking and wildlife watching. Visitors are reminded to dress in layers because the weather can change quickly.

For more information about 'Fresh Air Friday,' visit CPW's website.

