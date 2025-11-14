Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday season kicks off with the 24th Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza

The beloved Pueblo tradition is scheduled for Friday, November 28.
Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza
Pueblo Riverwalk
Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A beloved family-friendly tradition in Pueblo is returning in just a couple of weeks as the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo prepares for the 24th Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza!

The event kicks off the holiday season with an evening of festivities and a transformation of the Pueblo Riverwalk into a holiday wonderland.

This year's Extravaganza will include;

  • Festive Performances
  • A variety of vendors, including NORAD, to learn more about tracking Santa
  • Photos with Santa
  • Fireworks over Lake Elizabeth
  • Holiday Boat Rides:
    • Tickets will be available in person

The event is free and open to the public, and this year it's scheduled for Friday, November 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

