'The Nutcracker' performances happening in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — 'The Nutcracker' is coming to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. The Colorado Philharmonic has partnered with the University of Oklahoma for the performance.

80 local student dancers are also involved, and performers have been on stage rehearsing for the upcoming shows.

The lead performer, Ben Nemmers, says it makes for a special performance with a live orchestra.

"Dancers tend to have their own specific needs for what tempo they need to dance at, when they need to come on, things like that, which you typically have to work around to (for) recorded music, but with live music, there's a lot more of a rapport that can be built up," said Nemmers.

The show runs from November 28 through November 30 with performances happening at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

