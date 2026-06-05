Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 5 - June 7, 2026

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Get Outdoors Day to the Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Get Outdoors Day

Get Outdoors Day is happening Saturday and Sunday! If you want to learn how to fish, there's a free family festival happening at Prospect Lake at Memorial Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be giving away free fishing poles, bait and instructions to the first 650 kids ages 15 and under. More information here.

Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium

Colorado is turning 150 years old, and the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting its annual Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium this Saturday! The symposium will be held at 1 p.m. at the East Library. The event’s focus is to highlight different eras in the Pikes Peak region's history, and how they impacted Colorado. The event is free, but you do need to register for it. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the symposium below:

Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back home this weekend! The Switchbacks take on the El Paso Locomotive on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m, and the match will be part of the USL Cup's group stage. The Switchbacks currently sit in eighth place in the USL west standings. Tickets start at $29. More information here.

Donut Day on Pikes Peak

America's Mountain is celebrating Donut Day this weekend! On Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy donuts, listen to special "Ranger Talks To Go" episodes, and get a free sticker! Each episode has a hidden code that you will need to recite to a ranger or gift shop employee to get the sticker. You will need to pay the toll gate fee, which starts at $18 per person. More information here.

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series is back! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the market. More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

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