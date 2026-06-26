Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 26 - June 28, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Donkey Derby Days to the Steel City Arkansas River Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Donkey Derby Days

The 95th annual Donkey Derby Days return to Cripple Creek this weekend! The free three-day festival runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy the donkey races, live music, vendors and more! Don't miss the parade down Bennett Avenue at 11 a.m. on Saturday! More information here.

Steel City Arkansas River Festival

The second Steel City Arkansas River Festival is happening Saturday in Pueblo! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at WaterWorks Park. There will be two build your own boat races, a cornhole tournament, a paddle and bike parade and a rubber duck race. There will also be a free shuttle service at Dutch Clark Stadium. The festival is free to attend! More information here.

Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo

The second annual Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo is happening Saturday! Each team is made up of four law enforcement, firefighters and military members and one cowboy. It's being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. The event starts with a touch-a-truck from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults. More information here.

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series continues this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues at Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Front Range Makers Market

More than 100 local makers, artists and small business owners will gather at Lewis-Palmer High School this weekend as the Front Range Makers Market celebrates 30 years in Monument! The indoor market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It features vendors selling pottery, jewelry, clothing, home decor, specialty foods and more! Entry is $5 at the door for adults. More information here.



Watch a preview of the market below:

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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