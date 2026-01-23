Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 23 - January 25, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the final weekend of Skate in the Park to the AFC Championship Game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Skate in the Park

It's the final weekend for the ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs! "Skate in the Park" sessions will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Denver Broncos Divisional Game

The Denver Broncos quest for the Super Bowl continues Sunday! After defeating the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller, the Broncos are set to take on the AFC's second-seeded New England Patriots. Kickoff Sunday is at 1:00 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. With a win, the Broncos will advance to the Super Bowl! Tickets start at $473. More information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

National Western Stock Show

The 120th annual National Western Stock Show ends this weekend! It runs Friday through Sunday across Denver. The National Western Stock Show is a celebration of western culture and features rodeos, horse shows, vendors and mutton bustin'. Around 700,000 people usually attend each year from all over the world. More information here.

Saturday Bike Ride

Situated less than a mile away from the Garden of the Gods, the Buffalo Lodge is a place to spend the night and pursue a wide variety of activities from bicycle excursions to live music. The Saturday Bike Ride starts at 10 a.m. at the lodge. The first ride you do is free, and then it costs $25 for the year. More information here.

