7 things to know about the 2026 National Western Stock Show

DENVER — The 120th annual National Western Stock Show (NWSS) begins on Saturday, January 10. It's a celebration of western culture and features rodeos, horse shows, a hall of vendors and a lot of mutton bustin'. Roughly 700,000 people typically attend each year from all over the United States and the world. Here are seven things to know before you go.

Kick-off Parade The Kick-off Parade is the official start to the National Western Stock Show. Horses, performers and longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown Denver. The parade will begin at Union Station and continue down 17th St. to Glenarm Place. This year's grand marshal is Pete Coors, the director emeritus of Molson Coors. The parade is on Thursday, January 8 at noon. Afterward, there will be a kick-off fair at McGregor Square with mini horses, food, music and Western Royalty.

Parking There are several ways to get to the National Western Stock Show. On-site parking fills up very quickly in the morning. Instead, the stock show offers parking at the Coors Field lot along with a free shuttle to the grounds. The stock show recommends giving yourself an hour ahead of any ticketed events to get there in time. You can also take the N-Line to the National Western Center stop or use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft. On weekends, parking at the grounds is free.

Free Grounds Admission Free Grounds Admission Day is on January 13. While you'll still need to buy tickets to certain events, you can access the rest of the National Western Center for free. Grounds tickets include the Coors Western Art Gallery, horse shows, vendors, the petting farm and more.

MLK Jr. Rodeo changes The annual MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo is on January 19. It celebrates the history of Black cowboys in Colorado and across the country. Denver7 reported on changes coming to the rodeo this year. The Stock Show is no longer partnering with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo because of scheduling differences. Instead, Black Rodeo USA is the partner this year.

Junior Livestock Auction The Junior Livestock Auction is on January 23. The day starts at the Brown Palace, where the grand champion and reserve champion steers will parade through the hotel. Then the auction begins at 6:30 at the CoBank Arena at the National Western Center. Last year's grand champion steer sold for a record-breaking $210,000.

Grand Champion Steer hoofs it down the red carpet for afternoon tea at the Brown Palace CSU Spur involvement For the first time, CSU Spur is part of the Stock Show grounds. CSU Spur will offer hands-on educational opportunities for kids and adults, including live surgeries at the Humane Colorado veterinary hospital, equine-assisted therapy sessions and cheese-making in a dairy lab.

Grounds expansion The new Legacy Building is open for this year's Stock Show. It will feature the Coors Western Art Show and a new bar called the Legacy Saloon. Livestock auctions will happen in the new Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center. This is all part of the ongoing expansion of the National Western Center. The goal is to improve and modernize the grounds, but the plan has also faced criticism from the Denver Auditor's Office.



The National Western Stock Show runs through January 25.