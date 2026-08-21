Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 21 - August 23, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From 50 years at Bear Creek Nature Center to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

50 Years at Bear Creek Nature Center

Bear Creek Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a 'bear-thday' party! It's happening at the nature center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a living history hike, fun crafts, insect sweeps, an art sale and much more! The event is free to attend! More information here.



Watch a preview of the 'bear-thday' party below:

Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back in action this weekend! The Switchbacks take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30. More information here. Can't make it to the match? For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

Arkansas Valley Fair

The Arkansas Valley Fair is underway this weekend! The fair started in 1878 and is the oldest continuous fair in Colorado. Friday is Parade Day along Main Street in Rocky Ford starting at 10 a.m. Saturday is Watermelon Day at the Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds. Admission into the fair is free! More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts The Trails and Open Space Coalition turned the eviction into a challenge and is now moving to the city's westside. Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts

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