Bear Creek Nature Center celebrates 50 years this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — This year, Bear Creek Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a party - a 'bear-thday' party, to be exact!

Bear Creek was established in 1976 as the Solar Trails Center, and it became the state's first nature center focusing on environmental education, conservation, and community engagement.

To celebrate this milestone, the center is hosting a 'Bear-thday ' Party - Over the Foothills on Saturday, August 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Partygoers will have a variety of opportunities to learn about the center while also partaking in some fun crafts, from insect sweeps to burning cookies and eating cake.

Attendees can also take a walk on the Living History Walk, meeting characters from the center's history. This is free, but registration is required. Hikes start at 10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.

To learn more about the event, click here.

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