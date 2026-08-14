Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 14 - August 16, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Steel City Arkansas Riverfest to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Steel City Arkansas Riverfest

The 2026 Steel City Arkansas Riverfest is back this weekend! The event runs from 2 pm. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo. There will be professional dirt bike riders, a build your own boat race, food and much more! The event is free to attend! More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Charleston Battery

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are in action this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Birmingham Legion on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. The theme for the match is Next Gen Night. Tickets start at $22. More information here. Can't make it to the match? For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

Pueblo Pride 2026

Pueblo Pride 2026 is happening Sunday! The day begins with a parade around Mineral Palace Park at 10:30 a.m., followed by a festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival at the park will have live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, family-friendly activities and much more! The event is free to attend! More information here.

The Pioneer Rodeo 2026

The Pioneer Rodeo 2026 is happening this weekend! The event runs from Friday through Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. each day. Enjoy bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and more! General admission tickets starts at $27. More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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