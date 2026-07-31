Riverfest returns to Pueblo in mid-August, free to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On August 15, the 2026 Riverfest is returning to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk!
The Riverfest transforms the Riverwalk into an extreme sports venue, with the following events slotted for the day;
- Professional dirt bike riders
- Backflips on BMX bikes
- A professional skateboard stunt show
- Arro Parkour
- Moto Trials
- Build Your Own Boat Race
- Food & Retail Vendors
- Live Music
The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. It will begin at 1:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.
Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee
Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.
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