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Riverfest returns to Pueblo in mid-August, free to the community

Pueblo Riverwalk
Pueblo Arkansas Riverwalk crew
A view of the Pueblo Historic Arkansas Riverwalk looking east toward potential locations for an aquatics center.
Pueblo Riverwalk
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On August 15, the 2026 Riverfest is returning to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk!

The Riverfest transforms the Riverwalk into an extreme sports venue, with the following events slotted for the day;

  • Professional dirt bike riders
  • Backflips on BMX bikes
  • A professional skateboard stunt show
  • Arro Parkour
  • Moto Trials
  • Build Your Own Boat Race
  • Food & Retail Vendors
  • Live Music

The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. It will begin at 1:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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