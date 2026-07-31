Riverfest returns to Pueblo in mid-August, free to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On August 15, the 2026 Riverfest is returning to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk!

The Riverfest transforms the Riverwalk into an extreme sports venue, with the following events slotted for the day;



Professional dirt bike riders

Backflips on BMX bikes

A professional skateboard stunt show

Arro Parkour

Moto Trials

Build Your Own Boat Race

Food & Retail Vendors

Live Music

The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. It will begin at 1:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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