Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 24 - April 26, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Motorless Morning to 3 Days 3 Parks, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Motorless Morning

Motorless Mornings are back, allowing park guests to attend Garden of the Gods without cars! The event will be happening from 5 a.m. until noon on Sunday. While cars aren't allowed, guests can enjoy the park on foot, by bike, skateboard, or longboard. Admission to the park is free! More information here.

3 Days 3 Parks

The Colorado Springs Parks Department is looking for volunteers for its annual "3 Days 3 Parks" cleanup event this weekend! From Friday through Sunday, crews will work on trail repairs, trash pickup, and weed removal at Blodgett Open Space, Palmer Park and Ute Valley Park. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of 3 Days 3 Parks below:

Theatre Across Borders

Based in the Pikes Peak Region, Theatre Across Borders has been putting together productions for children and families for several years. Their current production is an interactive play on the adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The play is being held at the Fountain Creek Nature Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10, and ages two and under are free. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the play below:

Estes Park Big Foot Days

Estes Park Big Foot Days are happening this weekend! The festivities start at the Rooftop Rodeo with a Bigfoot BBQ on Friday, followed by a half marathon on Saturday. The festival, which is free to attend, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is followed by a free feature film in Bond Park. The BBQ costs $50 to attend and the festival is free! More information here.

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