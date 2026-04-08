Finds Under $40 - Theatre Across Borders

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is Theatre Across Borders (TAB).

Based in the Pikes Peak Region, this team has been putting together productions for children and families for several years; the goal, as listed on TAB's website, is to create theatre in unexpected places in order to "connect, inspire, and grow together."

TAB's current production is an interactive play that focuses on the adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

"We're doing a production of Winnie the Pooh for itty-bitty, little kids and their families. It's super interactive and great," commented Amanda Susman, an actress in the play, "it performs in nature centers and libraries throughout the spring and into the summer as well."

"Live theater is so important for the young brain," stated TAB executive director Melissa O'Rear.

The play is being held at the Fountain Creek Nature Center during mid-April before moving to the Bear Creek Nature Center during late April and early May:



Fountain Creek Nature Center - APRIL 11 - 10:30 am

Fountain Creek Nature Center - APRIL 18 - 10:30 am

Bear Creek Nature Center - APRIL 25 - 10:30 am AND 1:00 pm

Bear Creek Nature Center - MAY 9 - 1:00 pm

Tickets for the event are $10.00 (ages 2 and under are free) and include a 30-minute production, a time dedicated to making a craft, and a short hike with the characters from the play once the production ends.

The play will move into libraries across the Pikes Peak region starting in June and running through July; additionally, TAB is performing another play at the Millibo Art Theatre in mid-May, which will focus on a science topic and is the result of a collaboration with local elementary students.

For additional information and tickets, click here.

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