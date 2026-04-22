Colorado Springs Parks Department seeks volunteers for annual '3 Days 3 Parks' cleanup event this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Parks Department is looking for volunteers for its annual "3 Days 3 Parks" cleanup event this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, crews will work on trail repairs, trash pickup, and weed removal at the following three locations:



Blodgett Open Space

Palmer Park

Ute Valley Park

Madison Peddy, Senior Park Ranger with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation, said the department relies on volunteers to help keep open spaces beautiful.

"We can't be everywhere all at once, and so we appreciate when people are out here and kind of identifying those issues as well," said Peddy.

Officials say the event is a chance for the public to get outside, meet neighbors, and get a hands-on look at what it takes to care for the city's parks.

"We just ask that of the public as well to have that buy in so that they can really get their hands involved in what actually goes on in the parks and what's... behind the scenes on how to take care of our parks and what goes into that," said Peddy.

To sign up and volunteer, visit the 3 Days 3 Parks website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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