Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Motorless Mornings are back, allowing park guests to attend Garden of the Gods without cars!

The first Motorless Morning is happening on Saturday, April 26, from 5:00 a.m. to noon. A second Motorless Morning event will be on October 4.

While cars aren't allowed, guests can enjoy the park on foot, by bike, skateboard, or longboard, etc.

“Motorless Morning gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience Garden of the Gods in a more peaceful and personal way."



“Without vehicle traffic, people can slow down, take in the scenery and enjoy the park in a way that feels very different from a typical day.” Anna Cordova, Garden of the Gods Park Manager

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is also hosting Early Bird Hike & Bike mornings from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on the following Wednesdays:



May 20

June 24

July 29

August 26



Skateboards and longboards are not allowed during Early Bird Hike & Bike events. During all events, the same park rules apply, including cycling speed limits and one-way traffic.

For more information on accessibility, parking, and rules, visit the Colorado Springs city website.

Motorless Morning was introduced in 2018, and Early Bird Hike & Bikes were introduced in 2020.

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