Taking a train from COS to Denver? Thursday meeting will allow you to ask questions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You may have heard of the Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR), floating around a few headlines as the plan to bring a train from Fort Collins to Pueblo remains just that, a plan.

The goal would be to establish a special tax district that stretches from Fort Collins to Pueblo, and to approve a half-cent sales tax that would fund the rail line. Plan organizers hope to have a ballot question before voters by fall.



Watch our previous coverage from February, which shows how leaders hope to get the project funded

Now on Thursday, residents of Colorado Springs will get the opportunity to ask questions, hear the latest on the planning process, and learn where the work stands. That meeting will be held at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center from 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The plan calls on using the existing railroad track that is already in place along the corridor. In Colorado Springs, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum would serve as the designated Olympic City stop along the line.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Initial plans approved to bring passenger rail back to Pueblo County

Front Range Passenger Rail District provides update on bringing passenger trains to southern Colorado

On track? How the future of passenger rail in Colorado may end up on your ballot

Front Range Passenger Rail District announces finalists for new train name

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