Front Range Passenger Rail District announces finalists for new train name

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — In a seemingly tight race, the Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPRD) has announced the top four contenders for the new train service.

According to the district, over 18,000 Coloradans voted in the first 72 hours of voting being open.

“Coloradans are clearly excited about the future of passenger rail in our state."



“This train will connect communities across the Front Range, expand transportation options for Coloradans and visitors, reduce traffic and pollution, and save us time and money. Now Coloradans have the opportunity to choose the name we’ll see on the rails for years to come. Make sure to cast your vote today!” Governor Jared Polis

The new train service will connect 13 cities along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Pueblo, with service expected to begin sometime in 2029.

FRPRD says that Colorado Connector, or "CoCo," is slightly leading the contest, but it's still close, with another name catching up.

Here are the final four:



Colorado Connector (“CoCo”)

Colorado Ranger

Front Range Express Destinations (“FRED”)

RangeLink

The contest will remain open through March 23, 2026. You can cast your vote here.

