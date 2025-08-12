Front Range Passenger Rail District provides update on bringing passenger trains to southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Passenger trains won't be rolling through Colorado Springs anytime soon. The Front Range Passenger Rail District updated Colorado Springs City Council on the project's process.

The district plans to start with a proof-of-concept train between Denver and Fort Collins by 2029. Services would eventually extend south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Interim General Manager Chrissy Breit says the train would take about an hour and 45 minutes from Downtown Colorado Springs to Denver. The proposed Colorado Springs station would be built near America the Beautiful Park.

Each train could carry up to 470 passengers, with a maximum of 10 trains daily. Two recent state bills will help fund the project through a new rental car congestion fee, and taxes on oil and gas production.

