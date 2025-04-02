Initial plans approved to bring passenger rail back to Pueblo County

PUEBLO — Plans to bring passenger trains back to Pueblo are in the works. Pueblo County Commissioners recently approved the Pueblo Rail Station Area Plan, which would bring passenger rail service back to the historic Pueblo Union Depot.

For decades people climbed aboard passenger trains at the Pueblo Union Depot, but passenger rail has not whistled through the Steel City in more than 50 years.

“There used to be thousands of trains coming through here every single year. “Right through the union depot and that specific location,” Miles Lucero said.

Instead all the only trains chuggin full steam ahead through Pueblo are freight and cargo trains. County Commissioner Miles Lucero wants to change directions and connect Pueblo to Denver by passenger rail.

“Kind of the two way nature of the train for Pueblo residents to be able to get up to Denver by avoiding traffic on I 25 I think that's massive. To be able to get up there easily, within a couple hours, not have to drive your car. Be able to go enjoy a Rockies game, Broncos game, the art museums, whatever it may be, get up to Denver and then come back the same day without having to drive your car. I think it would be huge,” Lucero said.

The Pueblo Passenger Rail plan is a part of the much bigger project known as The Front Range Passenger Rail, with the goal of connecting multiple cities along Colorado's front range by rail.

Lucero said the passenger rail would also be an economic boost for Pueblo County.

“To be able to showcase Pueblo, be able to bring people from up north down here and show them all the amazing things that we have going on down here,” Lucero said.

According to the Pueblo Rail Station Area Plan commissioner's just approved, the new platforms would be right outside the Pueblo Union Depot, along the Arkansas River Downtown. The rail station would be located next door at the historic Baggage Depot. This is where people could buy their tickets, take a seat and wait for the train and it would have restrooms and storage areas.

“So I love how it ties the historic aspect of Pueblo and our rich, rich tradition of rail history with progress and a vision for the future,” Lucero said.

Lucero said the next step is funding and making a financial plan for the project going forward.

